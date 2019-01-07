Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Relief at last

Earlier 2,467 beneficiaries were denied pension on the basis of a survey report submitted by an agency assigned by the government.

Published: 07th January 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It's been a long wait. The 3,700 beneficiaries, who were forced to go on without pension for two years at a stretch, are a happy lot.The beneficiaries were among the 14,900 new applicants which were passed in the City Corporation council under the Social Welfare Pension scheme from 2016. After a re-investigation last Christmas, only 7,000 new beneficiaries made it into the data entry list of government's social welfare pension website in the first phase.

"The pension was allotted to the new beneficiaries after verification procedures. Once the complete process is over, the remaining beneficiaries will also receive their pension," said Mayor VK Prasanth.
With this, the total number of pensioners receiving social security through the Corporation has risen to 74,974. Around 1,900 new applications were rejected owing to factors including death. The civic body recently held a pension Adalat at various zones of the Corporation to reconsider the applications of the rejected individuals.

"When I reached the Adalat at Fort zone with my application, the officials informed me that my pension application was rejected citing that a car has been registered in my name. No one from the Corporation had come to my home for the survey," said Shobha D, a beneficiary who has been trying for the widow pension for the past two years.

Earlier 2,467 beneficiaries were denied pension on the basis of a survey report submitted by an agency assigned by the government.The pension was cancelled based on death reports and registration of vehicles in their names. As per the pension scheme, any person in whose name vehicles above 1000 cc are registered is not eligible for the pension.

The Corporation's revenue inspector, health inspector along with the ward councillors conducted a house to house re-survey. Following this, the names of 2,000 beneficiaries were entered in the government's welfare pension website and their pensions disbursed,  said S S Sindhu, Welfare Standing Committee Chairperson.
The investigation procedure based on the Adalat will begin soon.The corporation officials are working on the new lists and are expecting to include almost all the genuine beneficiaries under the corporation limit by the next festive season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp