Sangh tactics will not yield results in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will crack down any attempt by the Sangh Parivar to whip up communal sentiments and thereby create divides in society, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

“In Kerala, the Sangh Parivar is trying to experiment the tactics they employed in many north Indian states,” said Pinarayi.He said implementing the Supreme Court order is the state government’s obligation.

“The state government is trying to implement the Supreme Court order which is its Constitutional obligation. Those who revolt against the apex court decision is now threatening the government which is also against the principles of the Constitution,” he said.

Hartal violence: 5,769 people arrested

The police crackdown on those who unleashed violence during the statewide hartal called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi on January 3 is still on, with a total of 5,769 people arrested across the state and 1,869 cases getting registered till Sunday evening.

Of the people arrested, 4,980 have been released on bail, while 789 are currently in remand. The highest number of people – 764 – have been arrested from Palakkad. Of them, 104 people have been remanded. With 677 arrests, Pathanamthitta is second in the list. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has directed district police chiefs to exercise caution for a few more days. He also warned of strict actions against those spreading hate and communal content on social media.“It has been noted that messages and videos containing communally polarising contents are being circulated via social media,” he said.