Secretariat employees test the water in aquaponics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Taking a cue from the success of vegetable farming done on the terrace of the Secretariat, Green Leaf, a group of agricultural enthusiasts under the guidance of Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, is now turning to aquaponics on the Secretariat terrace.

The initiative is being funded by the Fisheries Department. "The vegetable garden on the terrace was a huge success following which the Fisheries Minister encouraged us to undertake aquaponics on the terrace," said garden supervisor Suresh Kumar.

A total of 100 Assamese king fishes are being raised in the tank. Peppermint, amaranthus and broccoli are cultivated as part of the project in six plant beds. The plants do not require soil but can be grown on metal medium. "We hope to begin selling agricultural products as well as the fish in three months," says Suresh. According to Suresh, aquaponics is not very costly.

The waste tanks available in houses can be converted for the same. "At least, we can be assured that the fish and vegetables grown on our terraces are pesticide and formalin-free. It is always best to grow vegetables which mature quickly in aquaponics," he said.

The Green Leaf is a platform where vegetables are grown and sold by Secretariat employees. "The group was formed to encourage organic farming culture among the Secretariat employees," he said. The Rs 50,000 profit from the Green Leaf garden was given to the state government in the year 2017-18.

Aquaponics is the combination of aquaculture and hydroponics where fish and plants are grown together within an integrated system. The fish waste provides an organic food source for the plants. The plants naturally filter the water for the fish.Method: Add fish to the tank. A little extra water is added to maintain the water level in the plant. The waste water from fish bed enters the plant bed through the submersible motor that is kept in the tank to store extra water.

The water from the fish bed enters the plant bed. The water will be filtered by the plants. The filtered water again flows to the fish bed and the circle continues. The water level in the plant bed is maintained using the Bell Siphon system. The third participants' microbes convert ammonia from the fish waste first into nitrites, and then into nitrates. The nitrates will enable the plant to grow. Solid fish waste is turned into vermicompost and act as food for the plants.