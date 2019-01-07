Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Secretariat employees test the water in aquaponics

The initiative is being funded by the Fisheries Department.

Published: 07th January 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Garden supervisor Suresh Kumar guiding the Secretariat employees on aquaponic methods  Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Taking a cue from the success of vegetable farming done on the terrace of the Secretariat,  Green Leaf, a group of agricultural enthusiasts under the guidance of Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, is now turning to aquaponics on the Secretariat terrace.

The initiative is being funded by the Fisheries Department. "The vegetable garden on the terrace was a huge success following which the Fisheries Minister encouraged us to undertake aquaponics on the terrace," said garden supervisor Suresh Kumar.

A total of 100 Assamese king fishes are being raised in the tank. Peppermint, amaranthus and broccoli are cultivated as part of the project in six plant beds. The plants do not require soil but can be grown on metal medium. "We hope to begin selling agricultural products as well as the fish in three months," says Suresh. According to Suresh, aquaponics is not very costly.

The waste tanks available in houses can be converted for the same. "At least, we can be assured that the fish and vegetables grown on our terraces are pesticide and formalin-free. It is always best to grow vegetables which mature quickly in aquaponics," he said.

The Green Leaf is a platform where vegetables are grown and sold by Secretariat employees. "The group was formed to encourage organic farming culture among the Secretariat employees," he said. The Rs 50,000 profit from the Green Leaf garden was given to the state government in the year 2017-18.

Aquaponics is the combination of aquaculture and hydroponics where fish and plants are grown together within an integrated system. The fish waste provides an organic food source for the plants. The plants naturally filter the water for the fish.Method: Add fish to the tank. A little extra water is added to maintain the water level in the plant. The waste water from fish bed enters the plant bed through the submersible motor that is kept in the tank to store extra water.

The water from the fish bed enters the plant bed. The water will be filtered by the plants. The filtered water again flows to the fish bed and the circle continues. The water level in the plant bed is maintained using the Bell Siphon system.  The third participants' microbes convert ammonia from the fish waste first into nitrites, and then into nitrates. The nitrates will enable the plant to grow.  Solid fish waste is turned into vermicompost and act as food for the plants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp