Venjaramoodu land encroachment hampers Safe Corridor Project

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With four more months remaining for the deadline of the second phase of Kerala State Transport Project’s (KSTP) Safe Corridor Project, the encroachers have not yet been evicted from the 60 cent purampoku land at Venjaramoodu.

One of the most congested junctions in the capital district, Venjaramoodu has been included under the ongoing Kazhakoottam-Adoor Safe Corridor Project. Many representations have been given to the PWD principal secretary by the Human Rights Protection Forum convenor regarding the eviction as part of road widening work. However, the PWD has not initiated any action. The next hearing of the case on the matter will be taken by the State Human Rights Commission on January 21.

Though the PWD has started the work from Adoor, the encroachers continue to stay put even after being served eviction notice. Land revenue officers have identified around 45 establishments including shops, houses and a mosque, functioning in the encroached area. The decision to evict these establishments was taken in a meeting chaired by D K Murali MLA with the traders at Venjaramoodu on May 28 last year, to discuss the junction’s makeover project by KSTP.

In the meeting, they were asked to shift within a stipulated time, which has not yet been executed.

“Though a stay order has been issued by the High Court to stop the work near the mosque, which covers an 8 cent area, the other 44 establishments have also not been evicted from the area. About 80 per cent of the issue could have been resolved if these encroachers were evicted and the road widening process is completed. It is getting delayed due to the political games involved in the project,” said Thempammood Sahadevan, convenor, Human Rights Protection Forum.

The ongoing project at Venjaramoodu also includes the development of the town. The World Bank has sanctioned Rs 168 crore to implement the second phase of the Safe Corridor Project in the 80-km area.

“The road widening work has to be implemented soon, as the junction is a heavy traffic area of the MC Road. The execution of the project could solve the traffic woes. If there will be no positive outcome from the human rights commission, we will be forced to take the matter to the High Court,” said Sahadevan.