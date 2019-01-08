Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Last date to apply for Kerala Media Academy video editing course

The last date for submission of application forms for admission to the six month video editing course of the Kerala Media Academy is January 11.

Published: 08th January 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The last date for submission of application forms for admission to the six month video editing course of the Kerala Media Academy is January 11. The certificate course is conducted at the Kerala Media Academy centre at Kakkanad and its sub-centre at Sasthamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram.Training will be provided in most modern technologies in video editing.The fee for the government recognised course is `30,000 and there will be relaxation in fee for SC/ST and OEC students. 

Students who have completed Plus-Two are eligible and admission will be based on the merit of the basic educational qualification.Age should not be above 30 years on 30-11-2018 and SC/ST candidates will get five years of age relaxation. Students who pass the course will have opportunities to work in visual media organisations as well as in video editing professions. 

The Media Academy has already arranged edit suits, out door video shooting facilities and art studio for students to get proper training.Forms can be downloaded from www.keralamediaacademy.org, www.keralamediaacademy.org and copies of educational qualifications should be submitted along with the application. 

A demand draft of `300(for SC/ST students `100) drawn in favour of Secretary, Kerala Media Academy, Kakkanad should also be submitted along with the application. The applications for Kakkanad centre should be sent to Secretary, Kerala Media Academy, Kakkanad, Kochi-30. 

The applications for Thiruvananthapuram sub centre should be addressed to Secretary, Kerala Media Academy, Thiruvananthapuram Sub centre, TC9/1487, Sasthamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram-10. More details can be obtained from 0484-2422275,2422068.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp