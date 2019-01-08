Last date to apply for Kerala Media Academy video editing course

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The last date for submission of application forms for admission to the six month video editing course of the Kerala Media Academy is January 11. The certificate course is conducted at the Kerala Media Academy centre at Kakkanad and its sub-centre at Sasthamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram.Training will be provided in most modern technologies in video editing.The fee for the government recognised course is `30,000 and there will be relaxation in fee for SC/ST and OEC students.

Students who have completed Plus-Two are eligible and admission will be based on the merit of the basic educational qualification.Age should not be above 30 years on 30-11-2018 and SC/ST candidates will get five years of age relaxation. Students who pass the course will have opportunities to work in visual media organisations as well as in video editing professions.

The Media Academy has already arranged edit suits, out door video shooting facilities and art studio for students to get proper training.Forms can be downloaded from www.keralamediaacademy.org, www.keralamediaacademy.org and copies of educational qualifications should be submitted along with the application.

A demand draft of `300(for SC/ST students `100) drawn in favour of Secretary, Kerala Media Academy, Kakkanad should also be submitted along with the application. The applications for Kakkanad centre should be sent to Secretary, Kerala Media Academy, Kakkanad, Kochi-30.

The applications for Thiruvananthapuram sub centre should be addressed to Secretary, Kerala Media Academy, Thiruvananthapuram Sub centre, TC9/1487, Sasthamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram-10. More details can be obtained from 0484-2422275,2422068.