Pravasi Bharatheeya Diwas to begin in Varanasi on January 21

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The biennial Pravasi Bharatheeya Diwas will be held from January 21 to 23 at Varanasi, said Uttar Pradesh Minister for Sports, Justice and Youth Affairs Dr Neelkant Tiwari. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 15th Pravasi Bharatheeya Diwas on 22 January 10 am. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth will be the chief guest. Union Minister of External affairs Sushma Swaraj, Minister of State for External affairs V K Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part.

On the concluding day, President Ramnath Kovind will take part.Pravasi Bharatheeya Diwas will be held simultaneously with the Kumbh Mela at Prayag Raj which will commence from January 15.Indians across the globe will participate in the Pravasi Bharatheeya Diwas programme. The theme of this year’s Pravasi Bharatheeya Diwas is “Role played by Indians across the globe in forming a new India.”

Yuva Pravasi Bharatheeya Diwas will be held on January 21 morning. It will be followed by Uttar Pradesh Pravasi Bharatheeya Diwas. Member of Norwegian Parliament Himanshu Gulati and New Zealand member of Parliament Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi will be the chief guests. Seminars on various subjects will be held.

President Ramnath Kovind will distribute the Pravasi Bhartheeya awards. After Kumbh Mela delegates will be provided a special train to reach New Delhi.Delegates will also be provided with special passes for participating in Republic Day programme.