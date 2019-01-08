Special block to come up at GWC hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shailaja said as part of improving the basic infrastructure development of Government Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud a special block will soon be constructed. The new block will come up at a cost of `3 crore. Inaugurating the newly- constructed Karunya Community Pharmacy unit at the hospital on Monday, she said the construction of the labour room complex will commence soon.

The pharmacy that will function round the clock will provide quality life-saving medicines at discounted rates. “The new block will house the Sick Newborn Care Unit, PP Unit, lab, blood bank, District Early Intervention Centre and others.

Also, as part of the Lakshya initiative for improving the labour room protocols, another building will come up at a cost of `1.60 crore,” said Shailaja. V S Sivakumar MLA, KMSCL MD Dileep Kumar, hospital superintendent Preethi James and others attended.