Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Special block to come up at GWC hospital

The pharmacy that will function round the clock will provide quality life-saving medicines at discounted rates.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shailaja said as part of improving the basic infrastructure development of  Government Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud a special block will soon be constructed. The new block will come up at a cost of `3 crore. Inaugurating the newly- constructed Karunya Community Pharmacy unit at the hospital on Monday, she said the construction of the labour room complex will commence soon. 

The pharmacy that will function round the clock will provide quality life-saving medicines at discounted rates. “The new block will house the  Sick Newborn Care Unit, PP Unit, lab, blood bank,  District Early Intervention Centre and others.

Also, as part of the Lakshya initiative for improving the labour room protocols, another building will come up at a cost of `1.60 crore,” said Shailaja.  V S Sivakumar MLA, KMSCL MD  Dileep Kumar, hospital superintendent  Preethi James and others attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government Women’s and Children’s Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp