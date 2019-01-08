Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two nabbed for stabbing private bus conductor

Thampanoor police have arrested two people for stabbing a private bus conductor on duty near Overbridge on Sunday evening.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Thampanoor police have arrested two people for stabbing a private bus conductor on duty near Overbridge on Sunday evening.Ananthu, 20, of Konchiravila and Ananthan, 20, of Iranimuttom, were the arrested.Arun, a 28-year-old man from Balaramapuram, who was working as conductor in a private bus that operates in the city was stabbed by a group of five persons due to personal grudge.

Police said Ananthu, the prime accused, was attacked by a group led by Arun two years ago. In retaliation, they had tried to attack Arun several times in the past, but the attempts were unsuccessful. 
The gang learnt that Arun had turned up for duty and thus planned the attack.When the bus stopped at the bus stop near SMV School, the gang members tried to force Arun out of the bus.

The police said the plan was to attack Arun after dragging him out of the bus. But they could not drag him out as he held on to the railing of the bus. Meanwhile, one of the gang members took out a knife hidden inside a handkerchief and stabbed Arun in the stomach.

The fellow employees and passengers took Arun to the Medical College Hospital. The doctors said his condition was stable. The arrests were made under the instruction of City Police Commissioner P Prakash.

