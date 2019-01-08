Uttar Pradesh minister invites Governor, Pinarayi Vijayan for Kumbh Mela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The world’s biggest congregation of devotees, ‘Kumbh Mela’ will commence at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from January 15 and will continue till March 4. Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Sports Neelkant Tiwari told reporters here on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the Mela on January 16, said Tiwari who is also the MLA from Kashi. He said an estimated 15 crore devotees will throng the Kumbh Mela.

Tiwari had earlier met Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and invited them for the mass Hindu pilgrimage. He also invited everyone from the state for the event and said it was one of the opportunities that one should not miss as Kumbh Mela has mention in all the Hindu scriptures and is important.

He said his cabinet colleagues are travelling across the country in various states to invite the chief ministers and governors to attend the programme. The UP minister said the government has completed all preparations and is providing all infrastructure for the visitors at Prayagraj. People cutting across all religions, culture and national barriers are attending the Mela organised to unravel the diverse culture of the country.

“People from 192 countries will attend the mega event. 71 countries will be officially represented in the Mela and the flags of these countries have already been hoisted at the Triveni Snan Ghat.”For Kumbh Mela 250 km road and 22 bridges have been constructed in Prayagraj and said measures have been taken to bring people from various states to the Mela. Cultural programmes, food festival and tourism walk will also be part of the Mela.Tiwari said for the government has arranged accommodation, food and toilet facilities have been arranged.