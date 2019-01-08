Workshop on rebuilding Kerala, post-flood held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-day international workshop on ‘Rebuilding a Resilient Kerala after the Floods’ was held by Leeds University, UK and TKM College of Engineering, Kollam here on Sunday and Monday. The workshop focused on bringing academia, industry and government agencies together with the common interest of rebuilding Kerala for a resilient future.

Participants at the workshop identified short-term, medium-term and long-term goals to deal with the challenges.

The main challenges identified in the workshop, include the reconstruction of critical and civil infrastructure in a resilient manner, capability building to cope with future floods caused by climate change, land use planning and educating the next generation of engineers to deal with the above three aspects.