Thiruvananthapuram

Day 1 of stir: KSRTC conducts selective services, pvt vehicles ply

The state-owned KSRTC buses conducted only selective services. Private taxies and carriers having affiliation to the trade unions also stayed off the roads.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the state capital, where activities of trade unions are strong, the 48-hour general strike affected normal life with a majority of the shops remaining closed fearing backlash even though the unions had assured there will be no forceful closure.

The state-owned KSRTC buses conducted only selective services. Private taxies and carriers having affiliation to the trade unions also stayed off the roads. But private-owned vehicles were allowed to ply without any disruption. Chalai witnessed minor tension after one of the striking union activists had a squabble with a shop owner, who wanted to open the shop defying the strike.

Meanwhile, the law and order situation was largely peaceful in the city. No untoward incidents were reported even from rural areas of the district. Those who arrived at Thampanoor railway station were dropped at the Medical College Hospital in police vehicles. The educational institutions and Central Government establishments remained closed while the attendance at the Secretariat was poor. Out of 4,860 employees, only 111 turned up for work. Various Central Government offices, including GPO, RMS, Postal Accounts, Income Tax, Central Excise and ISRO, remained closed. The striking employees conducted a march from the GPO to AG’s office.

Hassan calls for ordinance

T’Puram: Congress leader M M Hassan has urged the Chief Minister to take initiative to bring in an ordinance to regulate hartals.

