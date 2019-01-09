Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Media Academy to conduct’ Navothana Sargolsavam’

Students can compete in rendering renaissance songs, drawing and painting and in group dance.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Media Academy in association with the General Education Department is conducting a ‘Navothana Sargolsavam’ at the state level for school students on January 27 at Tagore Theatre, here. Sargolsavam is part of the media club formed jointly by the Media Academy and General Education. The message of the fest is ‘Building New Kerala and Protection of Renaissance Values’.

Students can compete in rendering renaissance songs, drawing and painting and in group dance.Those who gets the first prize in group dance will be presented Chief Minister’s trophy and Rs 40,000, and the second and third winners will get a cash prize of Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000  respectively.

The winners of renaissance songs and drawing will be presented Chief Minister’s trophy and Rs 25,000. The second and third prize winners will be given cash award of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.Rendering of renaissance songs is for those students up to Class X. Songs and poems with renaissance ideas and patriotic songs can be sung. 30 students will be selected for the finals on  January 27. For the preliminary round candidates may record a song which does not exceed 4 minutes and sent to mediaclub.kmal@gmail.com,  or mediaclub.kma@gmail.com. They can Whatsapp the recording to 9061593969. Applications can also be submitted to Kerala Media Academy before January 12.

The theme of group dance is Renaissance Kerala. Those who have got an ‘A’ grade in the higher secondary school festivals are eligible to contest. Drawing competition is conducted in junior and senior categories. LP, UP students are under junior category while students from Classes VIII to to XII are in senior category.  The topic for the competition for junior category is ‘Post flood new Kerala’ and for senior category ‘Renaissance New Kerala’. For details, contact 9061593969.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp