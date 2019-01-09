Kerala Media Academy to conduct’ Navothana Sargolsavam’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Media Academy in association with the General Education Department is conducting a ‘Navothana Sargolsavam’ at the state level for school students on January 27 at Tagore Theatre, here. Sargolsavam is part of the media club formed jointly by the Media Academy and General Education. The message of the fest is ‘Building New Kerala and Protection of Renaissance Values’.

Students can compete in rendering renaissance songs, drawing and painting and in group dance.Those who gets the first prize in group dance will be presented Chief Minister’s trophy and Rs 40,000, and the second and third winners will get a cash prize of Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

The winners of renaissance songs and drawing will be presented Chief Minister’s trophy and Rs 25,000. The second and third prize winners will be given cash award of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.Rendering of renaissance songs is for those students up to Class X. Songs and poems with renaissance ideas and patriotic songs can be sung. 30 students will be selected for the finals on January 27. For the preliminary round candidates may record a song which does not exceed 4 minutes and sent to mediaclub.kmal@gmail.com, or mediaclub.kma@gmail.com. They can Whatsapp the recording to 9061593969. Applications can also be submitted to Kerala Media Academy before January 12.

The theme of group dance is Renaissance Kerala. Those who have got an ‘A’ grade in the higher secondary school festivals are eligible to contest. Drawing competition is conducted in junior and senior categories. LP, UP students are under junior category while students from Classes VIII to to XII are in senior category. The topic for the competition for junior category is ‘Post flood new Kerala’ and for senior category ‘Renaissance New Kerala’. For details, contact 9061593969.