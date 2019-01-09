Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KWA to launch bottled water in February

A budget of Rs 16 crore has been allocated for the same.

Published: 09th January 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As an initiative to provide drinking water at minimal rates, Kerala Water Authority will launch the ambitious bottled water project in February. According to the officials in charge, the work is in its final stage. The construction plant at Aruvikkara where the bottled water is being manufactured will begin functioning soon.

"Machines have been installed. We are currently awaiting the approval of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The water plant will be similar to the one we have in Thodupuzha. Once we receive the approval, we are all set to launch," said an official in-charge, Kerala Water Authority.

A budget of Rs 16 crore has been allocated for the same. Officlas have informed the bottled water will be available at  lesser rates from Water Authority outlets in the city. There are also plans to bring out 20-litre water bottles which are ideal for picnics.

"We are planning to make eco-friendly bottle containers to reduce the use of plastic. A good quality container which can be recycled and reused is also being considered," said Sreekumar M, executive engineer, Kerala Water Authority. He said they are yet to decide on the cost of bottles per litre.

