Remedy soon to check coastal soil erosion

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state slowly losing its shoreline to sea-level rise, a pioneering study to develop solutions for its sustainable management through eco-friendly means is expected to come out this month. The study which is a joint effort of Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) had taken the 27 to 30 km stretch of Muthalapozhi-Kovalam headland coastal stretch in Thiruvananthapuram. The stretch is said to be one of the worst affected areas by sea erosion in the state.

“This is a pioneering study. The preliminary finding is expected to come out this month. The report will be handed over to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board,” said KSCADC chief engineer Krishnan.

At the same time, it is learnt that the major highlight of the study will be to come out with a permanent solution to check the coastal erosion at Poonthura-Valiyathura stretch. It is expected the study will look into the possibility of constructing an offshore breakwater at the area so that the fishing community could carry out their day-to-day activities without any difficulty. It is said that if the project turns out to be successful, it will be extended across the state.

“The findings of the study will be used to protect the Shanghumugham beach a major tourist spot of Thiruvananthapuram which is facing severe coastal erosion,” said an officer with the Fisheries Department.

According to the officer, the reason why NIOT was selected for carrying out the coastal area protection programme was that it had carried out similar projects at Bommayapalayam and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Harbour Engineering Department points out that the aim of the NIOT-KSCADC study will be to provide a stable beach to the Valiyathura-Poonthura coastal belt, which at present had to rely on Vizhinjam for carrying out the fishing activities.

“The fishermen at Valiyathura-Poonthura had to rely on Vizhinjam for fishing activities. At times it also results in tensions including law and order problems. Thus the focus will be to provide a stable beach in the area where the fisherfolk could easily take their country crafts to the sea. Also, the concept of offshore breakwater will help check the coastal erosion,” said an officer of Harbour Engineering Department.

Earlier, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma had stated that about 325 km of the coastline has been found to be vulnerable to erosion and there is a need to think beyond the conventional rock revetment and rock groynes for protection of coasts.

According to her, the state with the help of NIOT, Kochi-based Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE) and Central Marine Fishery Research Institute (CMFRI) will switch to scientific approaches, including the creation of offshore breakwaters for protecting coastline.

A study conducted by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management on shoreline changes between 1975 and 2011, had come out with the finding that a shift in coastline towards coastal habitation due to sea erosion have been noticed in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

