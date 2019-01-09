Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SBI's treasury branch in Thiruvananthapuram ransacked

Comprising about 10 people, the group barged into the bank at 11 am on Wednesday and ransacked the manager's cabin.

Thiruvananthapuram SBI

The SBI treasury branch in Thiruvananthapuram attacked during the general strike. | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SBI's treasury branch situated near the Government Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram was ransacked by a group of men today.

Comprising about 10 people, the group barged into the bank at 11 am on Wednesday and ransacked the manager's cabin. The furniture and computer were damaged in the attack. The witnesses claimed that the attackers were from the joint trade union's reception committee office.

The police said the bank officials had not sought any special security. The bank officials alleged that the police were late to respond to their distress call.

Though the office functioned on Tuesday as well, the mob on Wednesday barged into the office and asked the officials to close the bank. "When I was working in my office, the gang barged into my cabin and vandalised my computer and phones. They have also torn the papers kept on my table and hurled verbal abuses. They have also threatened me on opening the office on a strike day," said Santhosh Karunakaran, branch manager. 

Meanwhile, the police said they will obtain CCTV visuals from the bank premises to ascertain the identity of the attackers. SP Chaithra Teresa John said she will check whether there were any dearth in police deployment in the area.

