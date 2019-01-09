Strike affects trade in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several of the shops at Chalai Market remained closed on Tuesday in the wake of the two-day strike called by the Joint Trade Union Council. Chalai trade union members said a meeting was held on Monday and traders were informed that shops will be opened in their own risk. The traders chose to stay closed in the wake of the total shutdown. "There were no restrictions imposed on the traders. If they wanted to open the shops they could. People are generally scared to stay open for fear of violence, if they do not adhere to the strike, "Rafeeq A P P, president of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Chalai main unit.

Flower vendors who believe they are the most affected are busy selling the flowers. "Flowers won't survive for more than a few hours. This is my fifth year as a flower vendor and I have been forced to face this situation every now and then. We stayed open since we are aware we will have regular customers," said Mohana Kumaran. He also added that flowers come from Thovalai and Madurai and the same will be distributed among the vendors in Chalai market at 9.30 am every day. "If we keep our shops closed, regular rituals at the temples in Thiruvananthapuram will be affected. I opened my shop at 6 am and closed at 5 pm on Tuesday, just like any other day. In fact, we faced a loss of Rs 10,000 as the customers were fewer," said Paramareswara Kurup, a flower vendor, Chalai Market.

According to S Zulfikar who owns a textile shop at Chalai Market, traders should not fear agitators and their agitations. "Our shops were open even when BJP called for a hartal. Strikes are not harmful as people don't indulge in violent acts like burning clothes or breaking window displays. Closing our shops, indicate we are are afraid and the agitators are led to believe that we support hartal which is not true," said Zulfikar.

Even though the Vyapari Samithi had announced that the shops would be open during the BJP hartal with police protection, the traders backed out when very few police officers were deployed for protection of the traders. On Tuesday, the scenario was not any different. This time, however, though a number of police officers were deployed, only a few traders turned up to open their shops. According to the police officers, traders were not threatened. "No cases of violence have been reported. The traders could have opened their shops. We expect more traders to arrive for work on Wednesday. We will provide them with security and safety," informed Shaji R, assistant sub-inspector, Thampanoor.

Rafeeq A, the president of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Chalai main unit added that more shops will be open on Wednesday as Tuesday was a test day. "More shops will be open on Wednesday and more traders have expressed their willingness to open their shops as no violent cases were reported on Tuesday," said Rafeeq.