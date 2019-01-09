Trains blocked on the second day in Kochi, Trivandrum

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even on the second day of the 48-hour-long nationwide strike, trains are running late following the blockade on the railway tracks. The protestors blocked the trains in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kayamkulam and Chengannur in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident has occurred even though the trade union leaders have declared that they will not interrupt any train services and will only be picketing at the railway station.

Like the previous day, Raptisagar Express, Sabari Express, Jan Shatabdi Express and Venad Express were blocked in Thiruvananthapuram railway station. The train resumed its service after the police arrested the protesters and removed them from the tracks. In Kayamkulam, Amritsar Express was blocked by the protesters. Kottayam-Nilambur passenger train was blocked by protesters at Kalamassery in Kochi.

No KSRTC service

On the second day too the daily commuters life were affected with no public transports plying on the roads. Both KSRTC and private buses kept off the roads, along with autorickshaws and cabs, during the general strike. KSRTC is operating only Sabarimala special service. All other services has been interrupted.