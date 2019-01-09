Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trains blocked on the second day in Kochi, Trivandrum

Like the previous day, Raptisagar Express, Sabari Express, Jan Shatabdi Express and Venad Express were blocked in Thiruvananthapuram railway station.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Protest, Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even on the second day of the 48-hour-long nationwide strike, trains are running late following the blockade on the railway tracks. The protestors blocked the trains in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kayamkulam and Chengannur in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident has occurred even though the trade union leaders have declared that they will not interrupt any train services and will only be picketing at the railway station.

Like the previous day, Raptisagar Express, Sabari Express, Jan Shatabdi Express and Venad Express were blocked in Thiruvananthapuram railway station. The train resumed its service after the police arrested the protesters and removed them from the tracks. In Kayamkulam, Amritsar Express was blocked by the protesters. Kottayam-Nilambur passenger train was blocked by protesters at Kalamassery in Kochi.

No KSRTC service

On the second day too the daily commuters life were affected with no public transports plying on the roads. Both KSRTC and private buses kept off the roads, along with autorickshaws and cabs, during the general strike. KSRTC is operating only Sabarimala special service. All other services has been interrupted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nationiwide Strike Railway Blockade Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp