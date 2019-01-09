Two-day strike:yes, we opened

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The two-day nationwide strike called by the trade unions has infused a new momentum in the city, to open up shops instead of closing down. Many shops in the city also chose to remain open. In a first, despite pressure from various quarters to down the shutters, a few shops in the Chalai market also opened its shutters. The otherwise buzzing network of roads in the Chalai market cut an image of contrast, with few customers, but the shops remained open. It was an outcry that emerged in the backdrop of the mounting loss that the shop owners have been suffering over the years owing to frequent strikes.

“If I shut my shop for one day, the loss is Rs 20,000. Last month, there were five hartals, and the loss amounted to one lakh. But this time, we thought we will not relent. There are not many sales today. But the aim is to keep our shops open as a mark of protest against the frequent hartals,” said Muhabath Shah, who owns the A Swamy and Bros.

“Hartals and such nationwide strikes are anti-people modes of protest. It is the traders who bear the brunt of such mass shut owns. 48-hour strikes can never be justified on any counts. We have had to shut the shop for the trivial of reasons. This has been going on for several years, in my case, for the past 48 years. Not any more. If police protection is provided, we will open shops every time,” said Muhabath Shah.

In all, there are 550 shops in the Chalai market. Day one of the national strike saw around a few shops open its shutters. The sales were less, but it was a mark of protest at the series of strikes that have been eating into their livelihood. “There has been a series of strikes and it has hit our livelihood. It has crossed all limits. There might not be many customers, but I opened my shop as a sign of protest. The only aim is to defeat the total shutdown exhorted as part of the strike. At least the next generation should resist from joining such strikes,” says Feroz Khan of Bena Leather Mart.

The shop 'Freakens' in Chalai market which remained open on Tuesday witnessed good sales. “There were sales to the tune of Rs 10,000. People did come to purchase and it was only later in the evening that the footfalls reduced,” said Ayoob, a sales staff.Day two of the nation-wide strike saw many more shops open their shutters. “I couldn't open my shops yesterday. But when I came today, police officials assured us that they will be around and ensure security. And so I could open my shop today,” said M Shahul Hameed of Minna Collections.

A total shut down of the Chalai market brings in a huge loss for the traders which cannot be quantified. “The total sales vary in each shop and most of the shops have been rented out. The rent also varies. Even if the shop remains shut cause of the strike, one has to pay the rent. The loss is ours,” said P Vijayakumar, city unit president, Gold and Silver Merchant Association. There are as many as 150 jewellery shops in the market and the frequent strikes have taken its toll on this group of traders. “For those of us who are involved in the jewellery business, the repercussions of the strike is manifold.

Already, we are facing stiff competition from huge jewellery shops. But we can never choose to open the shops. One stone is all it takes to shatter the glass and they could easily abscond with the jewellery. So it is a huge risk for us and hence we chose not to open the shops,” says Vijayakumar who owns Jaya Fashion Jewellery. Many who didn't open shops said the loss they might have to encounter would be high since customer arrival would be fewer.

