Vasantholsavam to bloom again in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It's going to be a riot of colours. Vasantholsavam, a nine-day long flower show, organised by the tourism department will kick off to a grant start on January 11. The flower show which will be held in association with other organisations, will feature an exhibition-cum-sale of agricultural produce, rare herbs and medicinal plants, and food festivals, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendaran.

As many as 12 institutions including the Secretariat, Museum-Zoo, Agriculture College, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Malabar Botanical Garden, Kerala Forest Research Institute, KIRTADS - Kerala institute for Research Training & Development studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Assembly, Botany Department of Kerala University, Ayurveda Research Institute, Poojapura and around 10 nurseries will participate in the event.

Collection of Cymbidium orchids from north-eastern states, collection of marine plants and terrarium plants, traditional heritage stalls featuring herbal plants and products, indigenous foods of Gothra communities and Agriculture Department stalls will also be some of the attraction of the shows.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the mela on January 11 in front of the Kanakakkunnu Palace, at a function presided over by the Tourism Minister. The expense of the event will be met by sponsorship and ticket sale. Ten per cent of the funds collected through the sale of ticket sale will be contributed to the relief fund of the Chief Minister.

The tickets will be available through the counters set up by the Kerala Cooperative Bank near the entrance of the Palace ground and selected nine counters of the bank at various places in the city. Entry for children below the age of five is free, while Rs 20 will be charged for children in the 5-12 age group. Those above the age of 12 should pay an entry fee of Rs 50. School children in a team of 50 will need to pay only Rs 500. The show is open from 10 am to 8 pm.