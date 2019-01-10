Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Anti-Hartal Front flays trend of general strike paralysing normal life

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Anti-Hartal front, a group formed to protest against the frequent hartals in the state, has condemned the scenario of making the two-day nationwide trade union strike a complete hartal in the state. Many shop owners were threatened to close the shops prior to the strike days. The unions have literally paralysed the state for the past two days even though they promised that no untoward incidents would happen.The front also demanded immediate action against those who unleashed violence on the streets in the name of the strike.

‘General strike was a success’

The supporters of the 48-hour nationwide strike called by the Joint Trade Union Council on Tuesday and Wednesday have claimed the strike was a huge success in Central Government offices.According to CITU members of the all Central Government offices were found closed on the two days.

In the postal department, all offices of GPO, RMS, postal accounts were dysfunctional. There is massive support for the strike from the employees of Income Tax and Central Excise.The unions in ISRO, Sree Chitra, Doordarshan, Census, Survey of India, Civil Accounts, EPF, ESI, Films Division, Ayurveda Research Centre have also expressed solidarity to the strike.

Comments

