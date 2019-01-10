Fisheries Dept to make short film on climate change

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The global phenomenon of climate change is having its effects on the state. The fishing community is one section of society that is worst affected by the climate change. They were not only faced with depletion of catch but also dwindling shoreline due to the rising sea-level. Now, taking note of the need to make the fishing community as well as the public aware of climate change, the Fisheries Department is planning to come out with a short film. The department has invited an expression of interest (EoI) for making a short film of 45-minute duration.

“Yes, an EoI has been invited from short-film makers who had won state/national/international awards for coming out with work on climate change,” said the office of Fisheries Assistant Director (Project and Management).

According to the office, the short-film that the department is planning to do will not only document the present status of the fisheries sector but also the government intervention for the overall development of the fishing community.

“Cyclone Ockhi followed by the floods had resulted in heavy loss to the fishing community. Both the natural calamities were said to be a result of climate change. Also, it is being noted that the fishers who venture into the seas were not getting enough catches. This might also be a result of climate change,” said the office.

At the same time, Fisheries Director S Venkatesapathy told Express that the priority would be to document and evaluate the activities being carried out by the department in the fisheries sector and to promote the eco-friendly programmes it spearheads.

Earlier, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, in its report titled ‘Impacts of Climate Change on Fisheries and Aquaculture’, highlights that temperature of water bodies is increasing across the globe with more dramatic consequences for freshwater systems.

Workshop on climate change today

T’Puram: Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS) under Department of Environment will conduct a one-day workshop on climate change for Fisheries, Agriculture and Urban Affairs departments officers on Thursday. The workshop will be held at the Harmony Hall of Mascot Hotel and will be inaugurated by Revenue secretary P H Kurian. The sessions will be handled by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose, Agriculture Director P K Jayasree, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies dean K V Thomas and ICCS scientist Pratheesh C Mamman.The workshop is expected to be attended by officers from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.