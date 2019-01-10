Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fisheries Dept to make short film on climate change

Published: 10th January 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The global phenomenon of climate change is having its effects on the state. The fishing community is one section of society that is worst affected by the climate change. They were not only faced with depletion of catch but also dwindling shoreline due to the rising sea-level. Now, taking note of the need to make the fishing community as well as the public aware of climate change, the Fisheries Department is planning to come out with a short film. The department has invited an expression of interest (EoI) for making a short film of 45-minute duration.

“Yes, an EoI has been invited from short-film makers who had won state/national/international awards for coming out with work on climate change,” said the office of Fisheries Assistant Director (Project and Management).

According to the office, the short-film that the department is planning to do will not only document the present status of the fisheries sector but also the government intervention for the overall development of the fishing community.

“Cyclone Ockhi followed by the floods had resulted in heavy loss to the fishing community. Both the natural calamities were said to be a result of climate change. Also, it is being noted that the fishers who venture into the seas were not getting enough catches. This might also be a result of climate change,” said the office.

At the same time, Fisheries Director S Venkatesapathy told Express that the priority would be to document and evaluate the activities being carried out by the department in the fisheries sector and to promote the eco-friendly programmes it spearheads.

Earlier, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, in its report titled ‘Impacts of Climate Change on Fisheries and Aquaculture’, highlights that temperature of water bodies is increasing across the globe with more dramatic consequences for freshwater systems.

Workshop on climate change today

T’Puram: Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS) under Department of Environment will conduct a one-day workshop on climate change for Fisheries, Agriculture and Urban Affairs departments officers on Thursday. The workshop will be held at the Harmony Hall of Mascot Hotel and will be inaugurated by Revenue secretary P H Kurian. The sessions will be handled by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose, Agriculture Director P K Jayasree, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies dean K V Thomas and ICCS scientist Pratheesh C Mamman.The workshop is expected to be attended by officers from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp