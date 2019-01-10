National strike: Despite assurances to contrary, trains blockaded on day 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Normal life took a hit on the second day as well of the 48-hour-long nationwide strike called by Central trade unions on Wednesday. Train schedules were disrupted following blockades on rail tracks. Protestors blocked trains in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kayamkulam and Chengannur in the early hours of Wednesday, despite the assurance given by trade unions that the movement of the public would not be disrupted.

In the Thiruvananthapuram railway division alone, about 10 trains were affected due to picketing by agitators, causing up hour-long delays. The worst-affected train on Wednesday was the 56307 passenger train which was delayed by 55 minutes due to a blockade at Chirayinkeezhu.

The agitators blocked the Venad Express at 5 am, which finally commenced its journey 40 minutes late; Sabari Express which was scheduled for 7.15 am got delayed by 30 minutes due to the blockade in Thiruvananthapuram railway station. In Kayamkulam, Amritsar Express was blocked. The Kottayam-Nilambur passenger train was blocked at Kalamassery in Kochi.

The police arrested the protesters and forcefully removed them from the tracks. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) booked cases against hundreds involved in the blocking of trains over the two days.

KSRTC services

The life of daily commuters was affected on day two of the general strike with no public transport plying on the roads. Both KSRTC and private buses kept off, as did autorickshaws and cabs.Though four services, apart from Sabarimala services operated from Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning, only Sabarimala special services operated on Wednesday.