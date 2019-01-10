Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Weapons seized from RSS office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangadu police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Nedumangad and seized lethal weapons, including swords and bomb-manufacturing material from the place.

Nedumangadu had witnessed several bomb blasts during the BJP-backed hartal organised by Sabarimala Karma Samithi last week. It was during the investigation into those incidents that the police unearthed the cache of arms.

RSS pracharak Praveen, who is the first accused in the bomb-hurling cases and is still absconding, was staying at the RSS office. Knife and dagger were recovered from Praveen’s room.

Two arrested for attacking SI

Meanwhile, two BJP-RSS workers were arrested on Wednesday by the Nedumangad police for attacking a sub-inspector during the BJP-backed Sabarimala Karma Samithi’s hartal on Thursday. Rajesh, 27, of Vazhavila near Anadu and Ratheesh, 30, of Vazhayila were the arrested.

