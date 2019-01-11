Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A fest to save the environment

The two-day fest will be documented which will be released as a highlights video later.  

Published: 11th January 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 04:13 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swatchatha Film Fest, a two-day film fest organised by the Ministry of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change and supported by Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment was held at St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom.

“We wouldn’t have been able to participate in an international film fest otherwise; but with SMFF- 19, Swatchatha Film Fest we got an opportunity to be part of a film festival with international standards,” said Amalu C S, a Class XII student. “The visuals communicate better than the lectures that we listen, thus, the fest enlightens us on the need for the protection of the environment,” she continued.

Aby Abraham

Minister of Archaeology and Archives Ramachandran Kadannappally inaugurated the film fest. While talking about the motive behind organising an international film fest in the school, headmaster Aby Abraham said, “We wanted to inculcate the lessons of environmental protection among students at an early age.”

The film club of the school has been actively involved in organising the film fest. The management of the school believes that lessons on film direction and documentation should be provided to students along the environmental awareness. “There are 150 members in the film club. Every year we organise events as part of the film club activities. This year we wanted the students to learn something new as part of the club,” said Aby.

The film fest has got a good response at the international level. The organizers got 45 entries including those from Dubai and  Abu Dhabi. “The children from the marginal section of the society in the school have no opportunity to take part in international film fests. Thus we tried to showcase the international standards of a film for the students. The book on film fest and the theme song have been made to bring international standards to the fest,” said Aby.

According to the headmaster, the school parliament members and the film club members are responsible for the success of the film fest. The fest will screen 35 short films or documentaries in different categories along with 10 international films. The two-day fest will be documented which will be released as a highlights video later.  

