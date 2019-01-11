Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

BJP leader defects over upper-caste hegemony

She told media persons she will be aligning with the progressive Left secular forces.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State vice-president of BJP OBC Morcha Saranya Suresh has put in her papers from the organisation as well as the primary membership of the BJP in protest against the upper caste hegemony in the party.

She told media persons she will be aligning with the progressive Left secular forces.She said when K P Sasikala was arrested at Nilackal, the party called a hartal across the state, but when K Surendran, who is from a backward class, was arrested and jailed for several days, the party leadership did not take it up seriously. This is a clear indication of the upper caste hegemony in the BJP.

Saranya also said the Brahmanical lobby and the NSS did not like the Left Government appointing members from the Scheduled Castes as priests and this is the major reason for both these lobbies attacking the Left Government. She also said the OBCs in the BJP and RSS are being used during the street fights, but are not given prominent party positions and added this cannot be accepted.

