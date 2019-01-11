Chakka flyover: Work to conclude soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing relief to the public, the construction work of the Chakka flyover is expected to be completed before the start of the next monsoon. With that, the heavy rush near Chakka-Eenchakkal junction can be avoided to ensure hassle-free connectivity to Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

The work is being carried out parallelly to the construction of the longest flyover in the capital which is being executed under NHAI for the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to make travel hassle-free for Technopark employees. This will also avoid the rush along the bypass and avoid congestion in Kazhakuttam.

The Chakka flyover which will begin from the existing Chakka railway flyover will conclude near Ananthapuri hospital. Around 400 girders are required to complete the flyover.

With the establishment of the girder near Ananthapuri hospital, the construction work is moving rapidly on both ends. Beam construction in the middle portion is being carried out.

According to NHAI officials, the cost estimated for 1.6 km long flyover is Rs 143 crore. The width of the four-lane flyover is about 22 metres. The Chakka flyover is part of the NH 66 bypass project which is being constructed from Kazhakootam to Karode.

The work of the Chakka flyover faced several hurdles including demands that the authorities should retain the 430-metre ramp constructed 10 years ago by the state government to facilitate better connectivity to the airport’s T-II terminal.

Water supply will be disrupted in some parts of the city owing to the Chakka bypass flyover work. The Kerala Water Authority is replacing old pipelines with the new ones due to which the water supply will be disrupted from 10 pm on Friday to 2 pm on Saturday. The places where the water supply will be disrupted are Palayam, General Hospital, Kannammoola, Vanchiyoor, Kaithamukku, Pettah, Chakka, Pattoor, Karikkakom, Shanghumugham, Veli, Vettukadu, Poundukadavu, Thumba, Oruvathilkotta and Anayara. The Kerala Water Authority, Public Health Division (North), Executive Engineer has directed the public to store an adequate quantity of water to ensure the daily chores were not affected following the water supply disruption.