Thiruvananthapuram: Chenkal sivalingam sets national record

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a height of 111 ft two inches, the sivalingam constructed at the Maheshwaram Sri Siva Parvathi Temple at Chenkal in Thiruvananthapuram has become the tallest sivalingam in the country, with recognition from the India Book of Records. A team headed by adjudicator Shahul Hameed assessed it on Thursday.

According to temple authorities, the construction not only pays homage to the deity but also promotes meditation. The construction has six meditation halls, 108 different sivalingams and 64 forms of Lord Siva. The function was attended by O Rajagopal MLA and Neyyattinkara tahsildar Mohankumar. The MLA said efforts will be made to persuade the Centre to declare the temple as a national pilgrimage centre.