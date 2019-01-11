Thiruvananthapuram to run for a cause

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A marathon to support the children's fund of the Women and Child Development Department will be held on Saturday at 5.30 am. The run will be flagged off at Golf Links Road, Kowdiar. Titled 'Finastra Trivandrun 2019', the run is organised in association with the NGO SARSAS (Save a Rupee Spread a Smile).

Those who wish to attend the event should report at 5 am. The first item would be a corporate run followed by a 10 km half marathon at 5.45 am and a fun run at 6.15 am.

The base registration fee is Rs 200. Those who pay Rs 300 will get a cap and Rs 600 has to be paid for getting a T-shirt and cap. Rs 100 is the registration fees for students. New registration and pass distribution will be held at the Sri Mulam Club on Thursday and Friday. Registration facility is also available at QRS and Style Plus from 4 pm to 8 pm. Registration facility will also be offered at Technopark from 10 am to 6 pm.

This is the sixth consecutive run organised by SARSAS in Thiruvananthapuram.

The marathon will be controlled by the SAI-LNCPE. Those who complete the 10 km run will get a certificate from the SAI. The run will be followed by cultural programmes, including a music performance by Gouri Lakshmi, at the Golf Club.

Apart from fund mobilisation, the event aims at spreading awareness on children's rights, said Women and Child Development secretary Biju Prabhakar and director Sheeba George.

