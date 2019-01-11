Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram to run for a cause

Those who wish to attend the event should report at 5 am. The first item would be a corporate run followed by a 10 km half marathon at 5.45 am and a fun run at 6.15 am.

Published: 11th January 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A marathon to support the children's fund of the Women and Child Development Department will be held on Saturday at 5.30 am. The run will be flagged off at Golf Links Road, Kowdiar. Titled 'Finastra Trivandrun 2019', the run is organised in association with the NGO SARSAS (Save a Rupee Spread a Smile).

Those who wish to attend the event should report at 5 am. The first item would be a corporate run followed by a 10 km half marathon at 5.45 am and a fun run at 6.15 am.

The base registration fee is Rs 200. Those who pay Rs 300 will get a cap and Rs 600 has to be paid for getting a T-shirt and cap. Rs 100 is the registration fees for students. New registration and pass distribution will be held at the Sri Mulam Club on Thursday and Friday. Registration facility is also available at QRS and Style Plus from 4 pm to 8 pm. Registration facility will also be offered at Technopark from 10 am to 6 pm. 

This is the sixth consecutive run organised by SARSAS in Thiruvananthapuram.
The marathon will be controlled by the SAI-LNCPE. Those who complete the 10 km run will get a certificate from the SAI. The run will be followed by cultural programmes, including a music performance by Gouri Lakshmi, at the Golf Club. 

Apart from fund mobilisation, the event aims at spreading awareness on children's rights, said Women and Child Development secretary Biju Prabhakar and director Sheeba George.

MARATHON EVENTS
The run will be flagged off at Golf Links Road, Kowdiar. Those who wish to attend the event should report at 5 am. The first item would be a corporate run followed by a 10 km half marathon at 5.45 am and a fun run at 6.15 am. The marathon will be controlled by the SAI-LNCPE. Those who complete the 10 km run will get a certificate from the SAI. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finastra Trivandrun 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp