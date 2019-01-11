Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KIIFB approves 469 projects worth Rs 39,714 crore

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved 469 projects to the tune of Rs 39,714 crore till now.

Published: 11th January 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved 469 projects to the tune of Rs 39,714 crore till now. Of this, projects worth Rs 9,039 crore are in the bidding stage while construction of projects worth Rs  7,155 crore has started. So far, KIIFB has given Rs 1,076 crore to various departments. The remaining would be given as per the progress of each project.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday reviewed the progress of major projects implemented through KIIFB in the state. The departments should take steps to complete the projects in a time-bound manner once KIIFB issues its nod, said the CM. Works Minister G Sudhakaran attended the meeting.

KIIFB has given approval for 235 projects worth Rs 10,068 crore under the Public Works Department. Of this, projects worth Rs  3,637 crore have been floated while construction of 85 projects worth Rs 2,905 crore has begun.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose, KIIFB chief executive K M Abraham also attended.

