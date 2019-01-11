New jersey?  Play with Hyve

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Team jerseys are flaunted with much fanfare during any football match. The sight is common in Kerala, where the football fever refuses to die down. But have you ever come across a sports apparel brand from the state? A group of IIM and NIFT graduates led by Rakesh Rajeev, has made it a reality through Hyve, India’s first online customisation portal for active-wear.

Two years since the launch, it has been able to be at par with other sports apparel brands in the country. Hype Sports was started in a small garage at Rakesh’s house and took root in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram after gaining gaining recognition from the Kerala Startup Mission and CIIE IIM Ahmedabad. Rakesh says, “Sports apparel is very much in demand everywhere but customising it as per their need was what I wanted to focus on. I happened to present my idea in one of the startup competitions and then decided to pursue it further.”

Rakesh began the venture with his own funds. “ I worked with the labour in Tiruppur to know about the mechanism of how the product is made. Later on, I started doing it in my house.”

Hyve soon expanded its business pan India through its rigorous online as well as offline presence. With their globally competent manufacturing units based in Kinfra International Apparel Park and Tiruppur, latest digital printing technology, innovative fabrics, streamlined order processing channels, Hyve ensures apparel quality which matches industry titans. They have designed jerseys for the Sports Council of India (SAI). “Our dream is to unify people through sports while building a sports brand which India can be proud of,” says Rakesh.

The online customisation tool combined with partnerships with Delhivery and PayU offers a hassle free experience to the user to custom design their team wear online, which is a rarity.

Major corporates like Myntra, Google, Allianz, Infosys have enjoyed their association with Hyve for all kind of activewear and team wear requirements. As part of Technopark Premier League 2019 (TPL), Hyve Sports has launched their new advanced dot knit jerseys available for discounted price for teams registered in TPL.