On the wheels for the cause 

The 70-day long hunger strike by the people of Alappad has drawn support from all quarters through the hashtag campaign 'Save Alappad, Stop mining'. 

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 70-day long hunger strike by the people of Alappad has drawn support from all quarters through the hashtag campaign 'Save Alappad, Stop mining'.  To show their support for the cause, a group of youngsters from across the state are embarking on a bike ride to Alappad. The ride will start on Saturday from all districts and end at Alappad.

Mohammad Asaruddin, one of the campaigner, says, “We believe this is an issue that affects every people in the state. So, we decided to do something that would help spread the word.” The ride is the brain-child of a group of like-minded youngsters who put their ideas across through Whatsapp groups.

The ride will start from different parts of the state at 2 pm, guided by the representatives of each district. “After we started the campaign, many people have come forward to join us in the ride and spread the message. After reaching Alappad, we plan to collect signatures from everyone there so as to expedite action against offenders,” said Asaruddin. 

To spread the message across the borders, a group member in Karnataka has already embarked on a bike ride. He will have posters and photographs on his bike. “Through this ride, we want to spread the message to more people and stand in solidarity with Alappad,” said Mohammed Jasir, one of the campaigners.

