By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will soon host TEDxThiruvananthapuram on January 20 featuring ten speakers from various fields. The event which will be held at UST Global Campus, Technopark will be attended by international mathematician Joseph Gheeverghese George, District Collector K Vasuki among others.

The talk is aimed at facilitating the exchange of unique ideas and thereby cultivating a more inspired and thoughtful community, yearning for positive change.

TEDxThiruvananthpuram is one of the few events that aims to spread inspiring ideas in the local community.