Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The other side

 kochi-Muziris Biennale brings art aficionados from around the world to Kochi.

Published: 11th January 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

A few artists from Having Been Is No Way To Be

By Jose Joy  
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: kochi-Muziris Biennale brings art aficionados from around the world to Kochi. But, an exhibition titled Having Been Is No Way To Be at Mattancherry-based Gallery 27 proves that us Malayalis are in dire need of introspection. “Gallery spaces look nice, but on the other hand, Keralites are still not ready to invest in art and support practitioners. This is because of a lack of awareness about the value of art,” says Geetha Sai, who is curating an exhibition for the first time along with her husband Sathya Sai. The two have been gallerists for over a decade.

To familiarise homegrown talent with the crowd at large, they’ve picked out nine artists from various corners of India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Kerala. We visit the gallery to see the showcase by Amit Harit, Biplab Sarkar, Mahesh Jagtap, Manoj Vyloor, Poushali Das, Rakesh Kumar, Sadanandan P K, Sudheesh K and Swathi N.

From Home Wreck

Espousing history

“One concern for international collectors is how steady the evolution of an artist is. So, we’re choosing people who’ve dedicatedly pursued their form of expression,” says Sathya, about the exhibition which does not follow a theme. This criterion means they have a vibrant collective spanning two generations, all of whom practise various forms like painting and photography. Even the paintings use multiple mediums like acrylic, charcoal, and also tempera.

Multiple exhibits have historical narratives including two detailed paintings by 2016 Biennale-showcased Sadanandan P K, and Sudheesh, who has a series titled Island Cherala. Poushali Das’ interesting medium of wasli paper differentiates her, while Amit Harit and Mahesh Jagtap have rather abstract works. The sketch from youngster Swathi shows her eye for detail and Manoj Vyloor’s extensive installation, Home Wreck, explores the disastrous aspects of war.
At Gallery 27, Mattancherry Till January 20

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp