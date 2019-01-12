Blending their vibrant hues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The ten-day Vasantholsavam kicked off to a grand start in the state capital on Friday. Over 15,000 varieties of flowers and plants have been displayed at the ten-day flower show. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the event in the presence of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at the Kanakakunnu Palace premises.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Bindu Moni S said the orchid, bonsai and anthurium pavilion will be one of the major attractions. A forest model has been set up by Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute. The Water plant exhibition by Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences, butterfly park by Kerala Forest Research Institute are new concepts introduced this year.

Several government and non-government organisations including the VSSC, museum, zoo, secretariat, botany department of Kerala University and The Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Class and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS) have introduced stalls. The visitors can purchase handicrafts, seeds, honey and coir products from the remaining 10 individual stalls and nurseries.

Tribal forest awes visitors

The 'Vanakazhcha' a tribal forest set up by Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram is generating a lot of interest. The main aim of Vanakazhcha is to create public awareness about forest conservation. The rituals of the forest have also been highlighted in various themes. The first theme focuses on the rituals performed in forests including worshipping trees and stone. The second theme has focused on the tribal habitat which includes hut, craft works with bamboo. The third theme focuses on wildlife (sustainable utilisation).

Handicrafts from coir and bamboo

The Department of Agriculture Development & Farmers' Welfare has set up a stall with traditional handicrafts, coir and bamboo products that are collected from 89 Krishi Bhavans in the district. The stall has displayed 10 banana varieties adjacent to an adivasi kudi set up at the entrance.

Sargaalaya stall by Tourism Department

The Sargaalaya stall set up by the Kerala Arts and Crafts village at Iringal has a display of works by tribes in the state. Theyya kolam, pottery and coir-making are some of the interesting features of the exhibition. "The visitors will receive a chance to experiment with techniques of making pottery," said Pradeep Kumar, senior marketing manager, Sargaalaya Arts & Crafts Village.

Stall by Kerala Forest Department

The stall set up by the Forest Department gives the visitor a chance to enjoy the feel of a forest. "Creating awareness on conserving forest and environment is the main aim of the stall," officers at the stall said.