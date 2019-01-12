KSHEC workshop for college teachers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will organise a workshop on ‘Theory in Research Writing’ for the benefit of the permanent teachers of Humanities and Social Sciences in Universities and Government/Aided Colleges in the state. The workshop will be held from February 6 to 10 at the council office in the capital.

It is aimed at teachers who have not completed more than 10 years of service. For details, visit KSHEC website www.kshec.kerala.gov.in. The last date for the online application to participate in the event is January 15.