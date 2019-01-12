Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Six killed in accident at Ayur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six people travelling in a car were killed on Saturday afternoon following a head-on collision with a KSRTC bus on MC road between Ayur and Kottarakara.

The dead have been identified as Mini (45), Harsha (3.6), Smitha, Anjana (22) of Kailash Bahavan at Thalacira in Vadasserikara and Arun of Chengannur. There were six passengers in the car including three women and two children.

The Maruti Alto 800 car hit the fast passenger coming from the opposite direction towards Thiruvananthapuram when the car driver tried to overtake another vehicle at Akamon. According to eyewitnesses, five people died on the spot. The car was mangled in the impact and fire force break open the car to retrieve the bodies. The dead and the injured were taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in five ambulances.

