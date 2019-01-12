Kerala government aims at zero landless people, says minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has distributed title deeds to over a lakh landless people in the state within two and half years since it came to power, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Pattayamela’ organised in Thiruvananthapuram district on Friday. “Efforts are on to provide title deeds for the remaining persons who are landless in the state. We were able to complete the process before the term of our government,” he said. The Minister distributed the title deeds and possession certificates to 444 landless people in four taluks in the district.

“The Revenue Department is in the process of completing the legal formalities at the earliest for the speedy distribution of title deeds to the remaining eligible landless people in the state. Even though there are some technical difficulties, we are making efforts to clear all the hurdles. The pending applications for taking over the purambok lands will have timely disposal. The steps are underway to distribute the land through land assessment committees,” Chandrasekharan said.

He also said a total of 1,05,000 landless people in the state would get their due once the Pattayamela at Thrissur and Idukki district is completed on January 21 and 22 respectively.