Surendran takes charge as Trivandrum Police Commissioner

To crack down the drug rackets, surveillance will be mounted in labour camps of migrant labourers as well as educational institutions, he added.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DIG S Surendran on Friday took charge as the new City Commissioner. He is replacing P Prakash, who has been posted to the Armed Battalions as DIG. A native of Ambalamukku in the city, Suerndran has been serving as the Intelligence DIG with additional charge of Alappuzha City Commissioner.  Surendran was handed over the City Police Commissioner’s charges by outgoing Prakash.

Surendran said his immediate priority will be to ensure peace and calm in the city. To achieve this, strict action will be taken against violent elements and criminal gangs, he said. Surendran said Goonda Act will be invoked against seasoned criminals and city Special Branch will be strengthened to collect details of organised criminal gangs operating in the city limits.

Trivandrum Police Commissioner

