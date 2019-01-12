Tourists were given good facilities despite frequent hartals, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the frequent hartals were creating some issues for the tourism sector. He sought the cooperation of all for the development of the sector. The Chief Minister said one could reasonably doubt that the frequent hartals witnessed by the state were also aimed at disrupting the tourism sector.

“Facilities for travellers is important in tourism development. Some people forget that hartals are the last resort in a protest,” he said after inaugurating the Vasantholsavam flower show organised by the Tourism Department on the Kanakakkunnu ground here on Friday.

Travel advisories by some foreign countries asked their citizens to take care when heading to Kerala, Pinarayi said. “But we could provide best facilities and show hospitality to all the visitors. The state has huge potential in the tourism sector,” he said.

The chief minister said that local products will be marketed in the tourism sector. “Tourists should come, enjoy the sights, buy local products and savour our dishes. Our tourism sector should develop so,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the reconstruction of roads in flood-affected tourism destinations was a big achievement of the state.

Though there were apprehensions that the floods would affect the sector, it has been disproved by the rising number of tourists. People’s participation in tourism projects will help in the development of destinations, he said.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said there were plans to include the flower show in the annual tourism calendar of the state. “A more diverse display has been arranged this year. We expect more people to visit the show than the previous years,” he said. Kadakampally said that the department is considering a proposal to conduct the festival during the December. A fixed date for the show is also on the cards, he said.

Mayor V K Prasanth, A Sampath MP, K Muraleedharan MLA, Tourism Secretary Rani George and director P Balakiran attended.