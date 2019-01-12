Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tourists were given good facilities despite frequent hartals, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the frequent hartals were creating some issues for the tourism sector.

Published: 12th January 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, K Muraleedharan MLA, Mayor V K Prasanth and Tourism Secretary Rani George viewing the exhibits at the Vasantholsavam flower show organised by the Tourism Department at Kanakakkunnu ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | Vincent pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the frequent hartals were creating some issues for the tourism sector. He sought the cooperation of all for the development of the sector. The Chief Minister said one could reasonably doubt that the frequent hartals witnessed by the state were also aimed at disrupting the tourism sector.

“Facilities for travellers is important in tourism development. Some people forget that hartals are the last resort in a protest,” he said after inaugurating the Vasantholsavam flower show organised by the Tourism Department on the Kanakakkunnu ground here on Friday.

Travel advisories by some foreign countries asked their citizens to take care when heading to Kerala, Pinarayi said. “But we could provide best facilities and show hospitality to all the visitors. The state has huge potential in the tourism sector,” he said.

The chief minister said that local products will be marketed in the tourism sector. “Tourists should come, enjoy the sights, buy local products and savour our dishes. Our tourism sector should develop so,” he said.
The Chief Minister said the reconstruction of roads in flood-affected tourism destinations was a big achievement of the state.

Though there were apprehensions that the floods would affect the sector, it has been disproved by the rising number of tourists.  People’s participation in tourism projects will help in the development of destinations, he said.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said there were plans to include the flower show in the annual tourism calendar of the state. “A more diverse display has been arranged this year. We expect more people to visit the show than the previous years,” he said. Kadakampally said that the department is considering a proposal to conduct the festival during the December. A fixed date for the show is also on the cards, he said.

Mayor V K Prasanth, A Sampath MP, K Muraleedharan MLA, Tourism Secretary Rani George and director P Balakiran attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp