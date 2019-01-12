Two-day lecture by ICFOSS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Richard Stallman, the founder and global campaigner for the free software movement will deliver a lecture on January 15 and 16, as part of his visit to the state capital. His lecture series will focus on the topic 'What free software means and why the government’s responsibility is to use it' and will be hosted by International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) on behalf of Government of Kerala at Convention Centre, Hotel Mascot, January 15 at 3 pm. The next day, he will address a gathering for the free software community in Technopark, Trivandrum.

As the most vehement advocate of free and open source software, Richard Mathew Stallman has been the global spearhead of the campaign for the use of free software, especially by governments. Over the decades, he has been touring the globe, advocating the use of free software as well as campaigning against legal and technical restrictions like software patenting, which come in the way of free and independent use of the software.

The state government has been a pioneer in the adoption of free software, successfully adopting it for a major initiative like IT@School and for the Kerala State Electricity Board and many other public agencies, as part of its policy of wider adoption of free software in the state. An autonomous initiative of Kerala Government, ICFOSS is mandated to popularise free and open source software.