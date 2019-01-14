Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A space for winged wonders

A wide array of butterfly gardens, providing a natural habitat for the winged creatures, have been popping up in different parts of the state.

Published: 14th January 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A wide array of butterfly gardens, providing a natural habitat for the winged creatures, have been popping up in different parts of the state. This initiative by the state-run Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) is aimed at delivering a conservation message. At the Vasantholsavam, the butterfly park is attracting huge crowds.

According to officials, these butterfly parks also act as  environment-monitors. “More than 100 butterfly parks have been set up in schools and public places. The pollution levels of the particular area can be detected from the arrival of butterflies. The more number of butterflies indicate less pollution,” said A V Raghu, scientist, KFRI. 

Discussions are also going on with the Tourism department to make the butterfly garden at Kanakakkunnu Palace premises a permanent facility. 

“This is also an experiment to know whether the butterflies are able to survive in the city. It also aims at educating people that butterfly gardens can be set up in their own gardens and lawns,” said Raghu. 
The garden is rich with more than thirty varieties of larval host plants and nectar plants. There are also a number of nectar species of plants. 

“Nobody tries to determine why butterflies are dwindling from our locality," Raghu said. KFRI has also brought out a book with instructions and guidelines on how to set up a butterfly garden.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp