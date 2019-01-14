Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A treat for the senses

The Sooryakanthi food stall set up by the Kudumbashree members at the Vasantholsavam venue provides a variety treat to the visitors.

Published: 14th January 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kudumbashree food stall B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sooryakanthi food stall set up by the Kudumbashree members at the Vasantholsavam venue provides a variety treat to the visitors. Ramasseri idli, popcorn shops, ice-cream parlours, sarbath stalls and noodles outlet is a crowd-puller. According to the organisers, traditional Kerala delicacies offered by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, including 'kappappuzhukku', 'chicken varutharachathu', 'ney pathiri', 'pal roti' and seafood are in high demand.

"The malabar cuisine stall and the 'kuttanadan food' counter set up by KTDC has a variety of food items including 'chatti pathiri', 'kozhi porichathu', 'kuttanadan chicken roast', 'karimeen pollichathu', 'kappa masala' and malabar sweets," said an organiser. 

The idlis made in earthen pots served with white thick coconut chutney and chilly chutney along with filter coffee left visitors satisfied. The Kudumbashree stalls also spread out a variety of South Indian dishes including multiple varieties of dosa,'uthappam', 'pal roti', 'stuffed chicken', 'chicken kurumulaku', 'veluthully chicken churry', 'chicken thavayil pollichathu', 'chicken chukka' and sweet dishes including 'unnakkaya', 'kayi pola' and 'pazham nirachathu'. They are also serving the famous combo 'kanji-payar-pappadam-achar'.  

The dosa-mela organised by Samjees has a variety of 'egg dosa', 'masala dosa', 'kutti dosa', 'carrot dosa', 'onion dosa' and customised dosas.

