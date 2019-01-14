A visual treat for nature lovers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever seen 'Cymbidiums', an orchid that is found only in the foothills of the Himalayas? Or seen aquatic varieties of plants in many numbers? The annual ten-day flower show 'Vasantholsavam 2019' which will conclude on January 20 is not only a visual treat but also an exploration of different plant varieties.

The event held at Kanakakkunnu Palace is being organised by Kerala Tourism Department along with Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. The flower show aims at giving livelihood to the tribals who have set up stalls at the fest. Besides these varieties, a collection of medicinal plants, different varieties of honey, pesticide-free vegetables, over 100 varieties of adeniums and cacti have also been displayed.

Over 10 varieties of aquatic plants and terrariums set up by the Malabar Botanical Garden Institute for Plant Species is being displayed at the show for the first time. The aim is to give the visitor a chance to learn about the aquatic plants found on ponds which are both floating and submerged in nature. “ There is a 50 per cent increase in the number of visitors. The Vasantholsavam is a great opportunity for students who get to view rare varieties of species,” said Pradeep Kumar, the director of KFRI.

There are more than 100 stalls that have been set up at the show. Products made from bamboo, palm are also a major attraction. The pottery products from Sargaalaya Arts & Crafts Village displayed at the show are receiving a variety of visitors.

Many florists and nurseries from the city have also set up their stalls. “More than seven florists from the city have exhibited their unique floral designs. We have also brought tulips, including the double shade varieties, imported from Poland and Thailand," said Ajitha Pillai, joint convenor of Floral Arts Committee.