Central Library to be upgraded

The 190-year-old central library in the state capital is all set to get a makeover with the Union government sanctioning Rs 116.61 lakh for its renovation.

State Central Library at Thiruvananthapuram  Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   The 190-year-old central library in the state capital is all set to get a makeover with the Union government sanctioning Rs 116.61 lakh for its renovation. A detailed proposal of the renovation work has been submitted to the Public Works Department. The renovation works will begin once the PWD approves the quote, said state librarian P K Shobana.  

She added that the library does not have sufficient bathrooms. A portion of the amount will be allocated to ensure all floors are equipped with bathrooms. Granite flooring will replace the existing tiles at the library. The counters will also be renovated.    

"We have already received 25 per cent of the money that was allotted by the state government for the renovation. The library has not been renovated for many years and a huge amount of money will be needed for the renovation including painting and rework of the wrecked walls," Shobana added. The library has already purchased five computers and five tablets with the money. Re-painting of the walls, installation of CCTV's are in progress at the State Central Library.

However, Shashi Tharoor MP expressed disappointment over the state government rejecting his proposal to rope in the private sector for the upgradation of the building. "Happy to note that Rs 116.61 lakh has been allotted to help Thiruvananthapuram library. However, disappointing that the govt has rejected my proposal to rope in the private sector or social organizations for digitization and proper maintenance of such historical libraries," Tharoor told 'Express'.

