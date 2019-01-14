Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dealing with the plastic packaging menace

Even as new rules are being formed to ban the use of plastic covers, plates, cups and straws, uncertainty exists on how online food delivery services are planning to adopt the change.

Published: 14th January 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

With plastic ban implemented in the city, some restaurants and hotels have already shifted to other alternatives like cloth bags  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   Even as new rules are being formed to ban the use of plastic covers, plates, cups and straws, uncertainty exists on how online food delivery services are planning to adopt the change.           Although some food delivery agencies have already found alternatives to plastic bags, there are many who are still unsure of how to implement the system and how they will engage with the restaurants in the matter. 

Welcoming the move is 'Rabbito', a city-based app facilitating people to order food online, which has started looking for alternatives to deliver food in safer containers. "This decision is for the common good. We have stopped providing plastic bags. Some restaurants have also changed to alternatives such as packing paper which are leak-proof," said Rogin Noble, the general manager of Rabbito. He also added that some hotels and restaurants have concerns that food will spill if it is not packed in plastic containers which is why they also use packing tapes to avoid leaks.

According to some, the cost of buying eco-friendly packaging materials is higher when compared to using plastic. "We are trying to utilise other alternatives but it is proving costly," Rogin said.
Uber Eats, an app which has many users has also shifted to alternatives like cloth bags to deliver food.

"We welcome the move towards sustainable packaging and are working with our restaurant partners to abide by the rules and use cost-effective alternatives," the spokesperson said.Other food delivery services in the city such as Swiggy and Zomato are also planning to provide access to eco-friendly products to their restaurant partners including paper, bamboo products, corn starch and bagasse.

