Go green, says corporation to hotels in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : To reduce the use of plastic and promote disposable packaging in hotels, the city corporation, in association with various online food delivery companies and hotels, is planning to replace plastic containers in which the hotels deliver food with eco-friendly alternatives. This is aimed at implementing the green protocol in hotels after widespread use of plastics was reported by the Health Wing.

Mayor V K Prasanth has called a meeting on Friday with the service providers. The civic body plans to adopt the methods implemented by eateries in Metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. Many hotels in these cities offer eco-friendly packages made of bagasse and corn starch. The customers here also have a choice to avoid the use of cutlery while ordering the food, which is absent in Thiruvananthapuram.

Other options

The Corporation may suggest alternative options like delivering food in steel utensils and delivering them back to hotels.

Delivering food in offices and other institutions can be done in eco-friendly packaging, a Corporation Health Official said.

Customers can bring their own containers for takeaways.

"This method is now being practised in places like Chennai and Bengaluru. With its implementation, disposable boxes can be avoided and the customers can stop paying packaging charges. It's the responsibility of both owner and the customer to reduce generating of plastic waste," said T Alexander, corporation health supervisor.