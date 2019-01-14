Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In the heart of the forest

 Enchanted woods, sacred grove, a tribal hut and a tree house meticulously set up.

Published: 14th January 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

A symbolic representation of forest and tribal life set up at the Kanakakkunnu ground. The Vanakazhcha is organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Enchanted woods, sacred grove, a tribal hut and a tree house meticulously set up. The 'Vanakazhcha', a symbolic representation of forest and tribal life, which has been kept for display at the Kanakakkunnu ground  by Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, is drawing crowds in numbers.

The sacred grove 'Kavu' takes the visitor to the ancient pre-agrarian hunter-gathering era where people worshipped nature and believed in tree spirits and tree nymphs. The KSCSTE - JNTBGRI officials informed the endeavour is to protect and conserve forests and save bio-diversity. "Tribal life is deeply rooted in nature where trees are an integral part of their life. Tribals believe their gods live in trees and they follow several rituals, ceremonies and offerings in belief that the tree god will protect them from natural calamities and disasters," said V Premkumar, organiser, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute. 

A god-like face has been carved out of the tree and a red-cloth wrapped around the tree trunk representing the age-old practice of tying clouties to sacred trees as a sign of acknowledgement and respect for the tree spirits. Few traditional lamps have been lit and flowers offered to the tree spirit. To re-creating the mood and feel of the forest, cut-outs of animals were placed at the site. Recorded sounds from the jungle played in the background creating a more realistic gateway to nature. According to the organisers, tribal tree houses are built to guard their agricultural lands against animal attack. "We have a tribal man from the 'Kanikkar' tribal community inside the tree-house representing his community and culture. To scare away animals, they beat drums and make certain noises. They also believe that evil spirits can be petrified by beating a bamboo stick on the floor," said the organisers.

The major attraction of 'Vanakazcha' was the tribal-hut with bamboo matting and mud walls. Tribal people were seen making 'Vatti', 'Kutta' using bamboo outside the hut. 'Nakshathra Vanam', a collection of 27 wild plants displayed outside the makeshift forest set up at the festival venue showcases trees assigned to each zodiac star sign.  The aim is to conserve plants as people believe that keeping a plant according to their 'Nakshathra' will bring them luck and prosperity," said Anilkumar, executive, Orchid-Biology Department, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute. 

