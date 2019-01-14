Now, baby elephants live a life sans shackles

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kottur Rehabilitation Centre for elephants is a picturesque location, 37 kilometres away from the capital city. And in that habitat, 18 rescued elephants can be seen roaming around freely in their natural habitat. Most recently, with the intervention of activist and director Sangita Iyer, baby elephants have been allowed to move around, free from the unreasonably short chains that had bound them in the past.

The decision was taken by the Forest Department a month ago. "When I visited the rehabilitation centre in December 2018, things were different. I was heartbroken to see baby elephants 'Hari' and 'Podichi' shackled in chains and struggling to move. They were unable to fetch water from the nearby tank. I went and addressed the issue with the Forest Department officials. I revisited the place on January 10, 2019.

I am now happy to see them without chains, playing around freely," said Sangita Iyer, director of 'Gods in Shackles'. She also informed that 'Raja' was rescued from a ditch while 'Podichi', a tired and hungry baby elephant was rescued from a tribal area in Trivandrum. She also pointed out the need for a research-oriented methodology to treat elephants in rehabilitation centres.

The officials made a strict rule limiting contact with elephants. Visitors are only allowed to observe them from a distance. "We don't let visitors touch or feed elephants as they tend to get agitated. We try to provide a natural enclosure for them to roam around freely so their routine is also not affected," said a mahout.

The elephants at Kottur take a fresh bath at the Neyyar river around 10 am every day and are fed cooked rice and jaggery made in the shape of balls. After food, they are guided to the nearby forest for a long walk, which is a newly introduced exercise regime which has been added to their routine. "All elephants along with their mahouts go for a long walk into the woods. This is repeated thrice a week. Later elephants are sent back to their cottage to rest," said Sajna, the staff at the Kottur Rehabilitation Centre. While the rehabilitation centre is being upgraded, elephant lovers believe that reported cases of ill-treatment of wild elephants in captivity might come to an end.