Sree Padmanabhaswami temple awaits pilgrims with new facilities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the new pilgrim amenities at the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple here on Tuesday. The Rs 78.55 crore project is the first Swadesh Darshan project to be completed in the state. Besides various facilities for the pilgrims, the entire surroundings of the temple have received an elegant makeover with the project.

The key components of the scheme included renovation of the temple pond Padmatheertham, setting up of a 5.2 km-long heritage walk corridor and beautification of the roads around the temple by making power, water and telephone lines underground. The tarred surface was replaced with granite stones on the roads in front of the four nadas.

Restoration of the Padmatheertham pond was a herculean task executed with perfection by the State Nirmithi Kendra. Pilgrim toilets which were contaminating the water were dismantled. Sewage flow to the pond was stopped and side walls were restored.

All the 11 mandapams on the four sides of the pond, including two fully granite structures, were renovated. Two of them, which had collapsed and remained underwater, had to be reset.

The granite steps were re-laid and damaged stones were replaced with those brought from Myladi in Tamil Nadu, a place known for high-quality granite stones.

The dilapidated portion of the Thanthri Madom protruding to the pond too was renovated. A photo stand has been set up on the eastern side of the pond where visitors can take photographs in the backdrop of the majestic temple gopuram.

Underground laying of the utility lines is nearing completion. The East Nada where the works have been completed now bears an elegant look without the haywire electric poles. The majestic road now has replicas of the Rama Rayar lamp powered through underground lines. As part of enhancing the security on the premises, surveillance cameras have been placed on the roads around the temple. This is also expected to deter people from littering the premises. A mini-information centre has been completed on the eastern side of the temple. Another one is coming up near the Thiruvambadi nada.

Roads which will be renovated as part of the project are the Ramaswami road, North Gate road, Vettimurichakotta- East Fort road, East Fort-North Nada road, Ulsavamadom road and East Fort-Ananthankadu road.

Full-fledged amenities

■ New toilet block ■ New cloakroom ■ Granite-laid pathways ■ Tourist information centres ■ Renovated pond ■ Traditional-style street lamps ■ Drinking fountains ■ Cafeteria, restrooms ■ New shops ■ heritage corridor