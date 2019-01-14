Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Padmanabhaswami temple awaits pilgrims with new facilities

The Rs 78.55 crore project is the first Swadesh Darshan project to be completed in the state.

Published: 14th January 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

District Collector K Vasuki and City Police Commissioner S Surendran inspecting the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple premises on Sunday ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit on Tuesday. (Photo| B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the new pilgrim amenities at the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple here on Tuesday. The Rs 78.55 crore project is the first Swadesh Darshan project to be completed in the state. Besides various facilities for the pilgrims, the entire surroundings of the temple have received an elegant makeover with the project.  

The key components of the scheme included renovation of the temple pond Padmatheertham, setting up of a 5.2 km-long heritage walk corridor and beautification of the roads around the temple by making power, water and telephone lines underground. The tarred surface was replaced with granite stones on the roads in front of the four nadas.   

Restoration of the Padmatheertham pond was a herculean task executed with perfection by the State Nirmithi Kendra. Pilgrim toilets which were contaminating the water were dismantled. Sewage flow to the pond was stopped and side walls were restored. 

All the 11 mandapams on the four sides of the pond, including two fully granite structures, were renovated. Two of them, which had collapsed and remained underwater, had to be reset. 
The granite steps were re-laid and damaged stones were replaced with those brought from Myladi in Tamil Nadu, a place known for high-quality granite stones.

The dilapidated portion of the Thanthri Madom protruding to the pond too was renovated. A photo stand has been set up on the eastern side of the pond where visitors can take photographs in the backdrop of the majestic temple gopuram.  

Underground laying of the utility lines is nearing completion. The East Nada where the works have been completed now bears an elegant look without the haywire electric poles. The majestic road now has replicas of the Rama Rayar lamp powered through underground lines. As part of enhancing the security on the premises, surveillance cameras have been placed on the roads around the temple. This is also expected to deter people from littering the premises. A mini-information centre has been completed on the eastern side of the temple. Another one is coming up near the Thiruvambadi nada.

Roads which will be renovated as part of the project are the Ramaswami road, North Gate road, Vettimurichakotta- East Fort road, East Fort-North Nada road, Ulsavamadom road and East Fort-Ananthankadu road. 

Full-fledged amenities 
■ New toilet block ■ New cloakroom ■ Granite-laid pathways ■ Tourist information centres  ■ Renovated pond ■ Traditional-style street lamps  ■ Drinking fountains ■ Cafeteria, restrooms ■ New shops ■ heritage corridor

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Sree Padmanabhaswami temple Swadesh Darshan project New amenities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp