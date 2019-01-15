KSWC adalat reveals tales of children deserting aged parents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mega adalat of the Kerala State Women’s Commission (KSWC) witnessed depressing tales of how aged parents were abandoned by their children, a measure of how the modern society treats the aged. Held at the Government Rest House at Thycaud on Monday, a majority of the complaints pertains to the violation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act. The other complaints considered during the sitting include alcohol consumption and related problems in family life, suspicion, property disputes and others.

“A majority of the complaints pertains to the violation of the MWPSC Act. Children after persuading their aged parents to transfer the properties to their names later turn their back on them. It is a depressing situation,” said KSWC member Shahida Kamal.

The commission narrated two cases. In one incident, an 85-year-old mother, who had her children and in-laws as medical professionals, approached the commission with the request to protect her. In another, a nonagenarian woman, who has nine children, was abandoned by her three sons, after they persuaded her to transfer the property in their names.

“The Commission is taking a serious note of such incidents. The implementation of MWPSC Act in letter and spirit is the solution. Also, aged parents will have to be sensitized about their rights,” she said. Of the 170 complaints considered, 31 were settled. Reports were sought on eight complaints, counselling were provided on four complaints, and 124 complaints were postponed to the next sitting. The sitting will continue on Tuesday.